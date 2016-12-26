HL Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

HL Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 473,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,262,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,735,000 after buying an additional 302,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,407 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $100.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.15.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $1,524,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,391,864.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

