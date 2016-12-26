HL Financial Services LLC Buys 36,128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 231.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,754 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,807,407 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,258,208,000 after buying an additional 3,570,117 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.1% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,555,356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,354,000 after buying an additional 1,644,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,818,390 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after buying an additional 1,130,252 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $69,889,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $51,744,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) remained flat at $80.67 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,148 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.23 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,581 shares in the company, valued at $24,708,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha S. Smith sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $208,918.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

