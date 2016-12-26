HL Financial Services LLC Buys 15,106 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General Corp. were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 20.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) traded down 0.30% on Monday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,133 shares. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Dollar General Corp. had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Dollar General Corp. from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dollar General Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $492,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,213.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

