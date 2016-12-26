Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hibbett is witnessing a soft sales trend as evident from the top-line miss for the last seven quarters. The sluggish sales trends along with a miserable third quarter led the company to lower fiscal 2017 outlook. Further, the company is losing its market share to competitors that are entering its market with omni-channel business operations. Also, its consumer driven business remains prone to unstable economic conditions. Estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings release. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis driven by its long term strategies and financial strength. We believe Hibbett stands to gain from its store-expansion endeavors and small-market strategy. Also, we commend Hibbett’s financial position, as the company enjoys a debt-free status and a healthy cash position that enables it to make constant share buybacks.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Forward View upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 37.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.89. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company earned $237 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

