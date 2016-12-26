Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 104,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.1% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) remained flat at $152.79 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 198,199 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64. Henry Schein Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.64 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.71.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $375,094.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.41 per share, with a total value of $151,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,724.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

