Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,773 Shares of Perrigo Co. (PRGO)

Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Perrigo Co. (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 858.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 105.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo Co. (NYSE:PRGO) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,728 shares. The stock’s market cap is $12.18 billion. Perrigo Co. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Co. will post $6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -5.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $92.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Judy L. Brown sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $187,555.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,026.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

