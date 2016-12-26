Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) Cut to Underweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) opened at 29.41 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, VP Todd J. Meredith sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $178,458.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Emery acquired 68,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 506.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, manages, finances and develops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. It provides property management services for approximately 140 healthcare-related properties, totaling over 9.8 million square feet.

