HCP Inc. (HCP) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Hold”

Vetr downgraded shares of HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $30.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HCP from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.68.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 29.26 on Tuesday. HCP has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.69 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCP will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of HCP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HCP by 3,115.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

