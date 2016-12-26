HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) Position Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in HanesBrands were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in HanesBrands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in HanesBrands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in HanesBrands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HanesBrands by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in HanesBrands by 26.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 0.14% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. 3,425,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. HanesBrands Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. HanesBrands had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HanesBrands Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. HanesBrands’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of HanesBrands in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen and Company cut HanesBrands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 target price on HanesBrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. FBR & Co set a $39.00 price target on shares of HanesBrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HanesBrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HanesBrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

In other HanesBrands news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $133,217.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,612.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About HanesBrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of apparels. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette and Gear for Sports.

