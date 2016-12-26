Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. (XBKS) Downgraded by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:XBKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.30 target price on shares of Hampton Roads Bankshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hampton Roads Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) opened at 29.62 on Wednesday. Hampton Roads Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Hampton Roads Bankshares news, Director William A. Paulette sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $48,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hampton Roads Bankshares

Xenith Bankshares, Inc, formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc, is the bank holding company for Xenith Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, private banking clients, and select retail banking clients.

