Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire Software Inc. provides core systems to the insurance industry. Its core system suite spans the entire property/casualty insurance lifecycle like underwriting, policy administration, billing, claims, and reinsurance management. Guidewire Software Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. cut Guidewire Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 464.13. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Roza sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $45,555.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399 shares in the company, valued at $81,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,772,000 after buying an additional 500,090 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 340,121 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,099,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after buying an additional 267,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $14,545,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

