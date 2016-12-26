Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Cos. started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $41,972.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $645,542.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Leighton Kindopp sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $59,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 695.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) opened at 43.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.88. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 27.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is the ownership of its subsidiary, Great Western Bank (the Bank), which is a regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. It also focuses on retail banking and wealth management services.

