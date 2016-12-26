Granite Real Estate (GRP.U) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) (TSE:GRT.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
