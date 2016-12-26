GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.14. Piper Jaffray Cos. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GNC Holdings shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 7,104,480 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of GNC Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.83 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of GNC Holdings from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GNC Holdings during the second quarter worth $355,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in GNC Holdings by 186.5% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 458,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 298,219 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GNC Holdings by 59.0% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in GNC Holdings by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 370,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in GNC Holdings by 16.2% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 681,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $741.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. GNC Holdings had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $628 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GNC Holdings Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GNC Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com.

