GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline PLC were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 8.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 5.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 61,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,834 shares. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,533.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $931,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

