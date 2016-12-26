GigPeak Inc (GIG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GigPeak Inc (NYSE:GIG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

GIG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of GigPeak in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GigPeak in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GigPeak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of GigPeak (NYSE:GIG) opened at 2.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 million and a PE ratio of 215.00. GigPeak has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

GigPeak (NYSE:GIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm earned $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. GigPeak’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GigPeak will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GigPeak by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in GigPeak by 68.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigPeak during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GigPeak during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigPeak during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

GigPeak Company Profile

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

