Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 130.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 25.7% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 836,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 171,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) remained flat at $42.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 101,107 shares. Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business earned $273 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc. will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

