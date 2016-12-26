Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Gentex Corporation is an international company that provides high-quality products to the worldwide automotive industry and North American fire protection market. The Company develops, manufactures and markets proprietary electro-optic products, including interior and exterior electrochromic, automatic-dimming Night Vision Safety automotive rearview mirrors that dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps, and an extensive line of fire protection products for commercial applications. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNTX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gentex Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gentex Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gentex Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Gentex Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) remained flat at $20.05 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Gentex Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company earned $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.43 million. Gentex Corp. had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Corp. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gentex Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $103,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $201,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentex Corp. by 123.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,555,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 859,003 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Gentex Corp. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,959,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after buying an additional 710,950 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Gentex Corp. by 71.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 550,132 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex Corp.

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s segments include Automotive Products and Other, which includes Fire Protection Products and Dimmable Aircraft Windows.

