Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First New York Securities LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. 417,884 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company earned $465.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.05 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-purchases-2000-shares-of-resmed-inc-rmd/1133416.html.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of ResMed to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $127,284.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 364,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,554,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea. The Company develops a range of products for sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders, including airdevices, informatics solutions, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.