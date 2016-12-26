Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Boeing Co. (BA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 325.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,828 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average is $137.20. Boeing Co. has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $160.07. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. Boeing had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co. will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

