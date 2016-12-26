Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flowserve Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Flowserve Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve Corp. from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Flowserve Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Blinn sold 119,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,964,820.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp. during the second quarter worth $131,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp. during the second quarter worth $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp. by 194.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp. during the second quarter worth $203,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) traded down 0.69% during trading on Monday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 431,655 shares. Flowserve Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Flowserve Corp. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $943.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Flowserve Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

About Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). Its EPD designs, manufactures, distributes and services engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and related equipment.

