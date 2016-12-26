FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co. raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.87.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) opened at 143.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.20. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.29.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company earned $484.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post $6.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt-earns-buy-rating-from-citigroup-inc/1132959.html.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Todd House sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $1,378,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,669.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is an independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.