Fitbit’s (FIT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Longbow Research raised Fitbit to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fitbit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fitbit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) opened at 7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.67. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company earned $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/fitbits-fit-equal-weight-rating-reaffirmed-at-pacific-crest/1133023.html.

In related news, major shareholder True Venture Partners Ii, L.L. sold 860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $7,026,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $222,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Fitbit by 233.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fitbit by 71.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.