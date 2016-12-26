Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $1,304,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,994 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 108.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. Fiserv Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $111.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 603.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 97.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 957.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

