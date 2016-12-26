First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,644,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 551,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The firm’s market cap is $814.70 million. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post ($1.07) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,644,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-1644000-position-in-new-senior-investment-group-inc-snr/1133511.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. Under its Managed Properties segment, the Company operates approximately 100 properties under property management agreements with the Property Managers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.