First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,322,000 after buying an additional 265,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 177,044 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,313,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 164.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 89,256 shares of the company traded hands. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing and Community Banking. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

