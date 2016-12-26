Fenner plc (FENR) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Fenner plc (LON:FENR) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FENR. FinnCap raised shares of Fenner plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.72) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 151 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Fenner plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Fenner plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Fenner plc from GBX 181 ($2.25) to GBX 205 ($2.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.33 ($2.01).

Fenner plc (LON:FENR) opened at 237.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 459.51 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.96. Fenner plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 267.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Fenner plc’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

About Fenner plc

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber plywood, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

