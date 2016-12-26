FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. (FCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) opened at 7.96 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.10 billion. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $223 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FelCor Lodging Trust will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Symes sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $50,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan H. Yellen sold 55,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $362,791.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 89.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 484,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FelCor Lodging Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

FCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FelCor Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FelCor Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on FelCor Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered FelCor Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About FelCor Lodging Trust

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, holds ownership interests in approximately 40 hotels with over 12,440 rooms. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. The Company’s hotels are located in approximately 20 states of the United States.

