FedEx Corp.’s (FDX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their overweight rating on shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FedEx Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on FedEx Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Vetr lowered FedEx Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.94 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.32.

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 191.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.18. FedEx Corp. has a 12 month low of $119.71 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.10. The company earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. FedEx Corp. had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. FedEx Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corp. will post $12.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 24,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $4,385,528.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $7,016,490.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 43.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

