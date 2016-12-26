FedEx Corp. (FDX) Stake Maintained by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council continued to hold its position in shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FedEx Corp. were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,119,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,243,606,000 after buying an additional 567,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,685,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $643,835,000 after buying an additional 696,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,110,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,214,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $561,527,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 27.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,212,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,505,000 after buying an additional 478,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,369 shares. FedEx Corp. has a 12 month low of $119.71 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average of $171.18.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. FedEx Corp.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Corp. will post $12.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Avondale Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.50 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Thursday. Aegis began coverage on FedEx Corp. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $1,868,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

