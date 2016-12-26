FedEx Corp. (FDX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx Corp. were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 154,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) traded up 0.51% during trading on Monday, reaching $191.86. 1,677,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corp. has a 12-month low of $119.71 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Corp. will post $12.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FedEx Corp. (FDX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/fedex-corp-fdx-shares-sold-by-regentatlantic-capital-llc/1133436.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Friday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Avondale Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

In other news, CEO David J. Bronczek sold 32,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $5,759,544.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,048,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Maier sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $920,876.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.