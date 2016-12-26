FedEx Corp. (FDX) CEO David J. Bronczek Sells 36,529 Shares

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) CEO David J. Bronczek sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $7,016,490.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,080,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 191.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corp. has a 12 month low of $119.71 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average of $171.18.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corp. will post $12.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/fedex-corp-fdx-ceo-david-j-bronczek-sells-36529-shares/1133111.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,119,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,243,606,000 after buying an additional 567,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,685,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $643,835,000 after buying an additional 696,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,110,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,214,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $561,527,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FedEx Corp. by 27.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,212,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,505,000 after buying an additional 478,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx Corp. from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.