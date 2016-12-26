FBR & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Nike Inc. (NKE)

FBR & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $55.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley lowered Nike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.66 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 26th. Vetr raised Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.94 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered Nike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.72 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,963.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $106,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

