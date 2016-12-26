Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake Increased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil Corp. comprises about 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corp. were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,326,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,387,000 after buying an additional 6,897,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 62,193,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,034,000 after buying an additional 2,524,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 34,810,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,159,000 after buying an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,717,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,082,000 after buying an additional 869,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,519,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,466,000 after buying an additional 384,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.18% during trading on Monday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,541 shares. The company has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35. Exxon Mobil Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business earned $58.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. Exxon Mobil Corp. had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corp. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.19%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Collins Stewart restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morningstar Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Vetr raised Exxon Mobil Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.31 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $463,905.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

