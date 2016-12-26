Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Position Increased by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $84,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 489,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 783,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 76,272 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 698,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) opened at 53.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington Inc. will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 51,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $2,661,991.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Malone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,636,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,601.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

