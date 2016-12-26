Exa Corp. (EXA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exa Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exa Corp. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 16.18 on Thursday. Exa Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The firm’s market cap is $240.29 million.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Exa Corp. had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exa Corp. will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hudong Chen sold 3,000 shares of Exa Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fidelity Non-Profit Management sold 1,200,000 shares of Exa Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $17,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 905,640 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Exa Corp. Company Profile

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

