Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1,602,000 Position in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Qualcomm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 112,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank raised its stake in Qualcomm by 7.2% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 387,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) remained flat at $66.86 during midday trading on Monday. 3,088,052 shares of the stock traded hands. Qualcomm Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered Qualcomm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.01 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Qualcomm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $953,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

