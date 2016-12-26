equinet AG Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €139.00 Price Target

equinet AG set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Barclays PLC set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Independent Research GmbH set a €125.00 ($130.21) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC set a €162.00 ($168.75) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €137.00 ($142.71) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.76 ($147.67).
adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 144.40 on Wednesday. adidas AG has a one year low of €82.64 and a one year high of €160.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of €28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90.
