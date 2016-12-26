Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Receives $59.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/enbridge-inc-enb-receives-59-13-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages/1132685.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,143.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 38.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) opened at 42.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Enbridge has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.33%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc (Enbridge) is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines; Gas Distribution; Gas Pipelines, Processing and Energy Services; Sponsored Investments, and Corporate. The Company operates the crude oil and liquids transportation system in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.