Education Realty Trust Inc. (EDR) Position Raised by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Education Realty Trust worth $192,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 471,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 101.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period.

Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) opened at 41.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.40. Education Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business earned $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Education Realty Trust Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDR. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Capital One Financial Corp. began coverage on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.97 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Education Realty Trust

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

