Eastern Bank Sells 1,328 Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 373,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,525,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,616,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,303 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.51. PepsiCo Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/eastern-bank-sells-1328-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep/1133414.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.