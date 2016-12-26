Eastern Bank Has $3,006,000 Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel Corp. were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corp. during the second quarter worth about $44,489,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 102,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) remained flat at $36.97 during trading on Monday. 6,287,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $175.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. Intel Corp. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $38.36.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corp. had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corp. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.32 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 29th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corp. news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,775.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,529.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corp.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

