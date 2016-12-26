Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust), formerly Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s segments include Western Canada, Calgary downtown, Calgary suburban, Toronto downtown, Toronto suburban, Eastern Canada and Other. It is engaged in building and maintaining a diversified portfolio of office properties in Canada, based on an established platform, and providing cash distributions to unitholders and managing distributions over time.

