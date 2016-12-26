Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 466 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 294,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,939 shares. Colgate-Palmolive Co. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company earned $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6,924.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Co. will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corp. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.86 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,577.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

