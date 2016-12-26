Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) in a research report released on Wednesday. BTIG Research currently has a $137.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.27.
