Donaldson Co. (DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Donaldson Co. (NYSE:DCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CL King cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. 235,810 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business earned $553 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donaldson by 3,567.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 9.5% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 71.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 42 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

