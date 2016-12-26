Dignity Plc (DTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,669 ($32.79).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.48) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.78) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Investec reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,795 ($34.34) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Portman sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,382 ($29.26), for a total value of £14,577.84 ($17,908.89).

Shares of Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2456.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,502.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,635.10. Dignity Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,202.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,940.00.

Dignity Plc Company Profile

Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company’s funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes.

