DIAM Co. Ltd. Sells 10,927 Shares of Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE)

DIAM Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 250,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 25.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:SYKE) remained flat at $29.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 90,153 shares. Sykes Enterprises Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business earned $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises Inc. will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena. The Company provides an array of customer contact management solutions to a range of clients in communications, financial services, technology or consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industry verticals.

