DexCom’s (DXCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $70.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 62.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.28 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. DexCom has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $412,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge A. Valdes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $648,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $10,857,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in DexCom by 3.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in DexCom by 108.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 25,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $1,797,000.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

