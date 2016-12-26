Deutsche Bank AG Raises Aldermore Group PLC (ALD) Price Target to GBX 257

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 194 ($2.41) to GBX 257 ($3.19) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALD. Investec reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.80) price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aldermore Group PLC from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Aldermore Group PLC to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldermore Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 223.91 ($2.78).

Aldermore Group PLC (LON:ALD) opened at 234.40 on Tuesday. Aldermore Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 102.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 240.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.99. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 808.07 million.

